Roy Rifkind’s death was a mystery.

What happened to Roy Rifkind?

Roy Rifkind died on January 25, 2022, at the age of 94.

Spring Records co-founder Roy Rifkind signed Millie Jackson and Joe Simon, among others.

Rifkind died at his family’s home in Boca Raton, Florida, according to news reports.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.

According to Billboard, Rifkind and his brother Julie ran Spring Records, an influential R&B label, for decades.

According to Billboard, the brother duo is also responsible for one of the first hip-hop hits, Fatback’s “King Tim III (Personality Jock)” from 1979.

