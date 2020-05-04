Royal couple lays wreath on the Dam | Inland

The king also gave a speech at the nearly empty Dam. He did this because it was 75 years ago that the Netherlands was liberated. It has never happened before that the head of state spoke during the commemoration of the dead.

Dam Square was closed to the public from 6 pm. Crowd barriers were placed near the access roads and black screens prevented people from watching from a distance. Agents told people to run.

The National Commemoration, which could be followed directly on television, also included Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema and Gerdi Verbeet, chairman of the National Committee on 4 and 5 May. Two scouts laid nine wreaths on behalf of governments and organizations, which normally do this themselves.

Camp Amersfoort

Monday afternoon there were already commemorations at Camp Vught, Camp Amersfoort and at the National Field of Honor in Loenen (Gelderland). Minister Wopke Hoekstra spoke during a private commemoration on the Leusderheide near Camp Amersfoort. Hoekstra (45) emphasized the fact that war in the Netherlands was 75 years ago: “The generation of my age during the war has since died. People who were then young are now old. The first post-war generation is largely retired. ” Therefore, according to the minister, it is important that children hear from their grandparents how their great-great-grandparents lived in the war. “Because we can’t help but think about what happened next. That’s unimaginable now. ”

Grebbeberg and Waalsdorpervlakte

The commemoration of the dead on the Waalsdorpervlakte was attended by a very limited number of people. The chairman of the Association Erepeloton Waalsdorp and the secretary and the mayor of Wassenaar laid a wreath. The bourdon clock was not sounded by three people, as it had been for the past sixty years, but by one person on either side.

Rhenen was a private memorial at the National Military Field of Honor on Grebbeberg. The war cemeteries and memorial centers were closed on Monday to prevent the public from coming anyway.

Prior to the commemoration on the Dam, the – also empty – Nieuwe Kerk held the annual meeting with the 4 May lecture. This was held this year by writer Arnon Grunberg. In his text entitled “No” he described the past, present and future. Simone Kleinsma sang a song, accompanied by a small ensemble of the Metropole Orkest. The ceremony was also broadcast live on TV.