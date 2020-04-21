Royal Family Members Wish Queen Elizabeth II a Happy 94th Birthday

Happy birthday, Queen Elizabeth II!

Her Majesty turned 94 years old on Tuesday. To celebrate, members of the Royal Family posted tributes to The Queen on social media.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!” a tweet from Kensington Palace’s account, which is the official account of Prince William and Kate Middleton, read. The post also featured a photo of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge standing in the “Back to Nature” garden during a visit to the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Clarence House’s Twitter account—which is the official account of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall—shared the same birthday wish along with a photo montage of Her Majesty throughout the years. The Royal Family Twitter account, which features content from Buckingham Palace about The Queen and members of the Royal Family, shared a message, as well.

“Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History,” the post, which also featured several pictures of The Queen, stated. “Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!”

Of course, the monarch also received kind words from royal admirers.

“Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday,” a tweet from The Royal Family’s account read. It also featured a video. “In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret.”

The celebrations certainly looked a little different this year. While The Queen’s birthday is usually marked by a 41-gun salute in Green Park and a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London, a spokesperson for Britain’s Ministry of Defence confirmed to NBC News the salutes will not take place this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. It was also previously announced that Trooping the Colour, which marks Her Majesty’s celebration in June, “will not go ahead in its traditional form.”

Queen Elizabeth II has been staying in Windsor Castle along with Prince Philip since mid-March. Her Majesty has praised healthcare professionals and sent encouraging safety messages amid the coronavirus pandemic. She also delivered a message of hope during a televised address. As she said on Easter, “We know that coronavirus will not overcome us.”

Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus in March. At the end of that month, Clarence House confirmed the Prince of Wales is out of self-isolation.