Royal Life, Fatherhood, Scandals, and More: Prince Andrew Through the Years

Through the Years: Prince Andrew’s Royal Life, Fatherhood, Scandals, and More

The prince of dissension.

Prince Andrew has a history of shocking the royal family and the public with his decisions, such as marrying Sarah Ferguson after only dating for a year.

The Duke of York is Queen Elizabeth II’s second son and the late Prince Philip’s younger brother.

Unlike his brother, Prince Charles, Andrew has had more leeway in his role in the monarchy over the years.

Andrew proposed to Ferguson in February 1986, before he was legally allowed to do so, after reconnecting with his childhood friend Ferguson in the summer of 1985.

“At 12 a.m., Andrew got down on his knees and proposed to Sarah Ferguson.”

Sarah was taken aback and attempted to make light of the situation,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward wrote of the proposal in her 1991 book Sarah: HRH The Duchess of York.

“If you wake up tomorrow morning, you can tell me it’s all a huge joke,” she told the prince.

The prince asked Ferguson for her hand in marriage again the next morning, according to Seward, and she said yes.

Andrew had proposed without the queen’s permission, so the couple had to keep the news a secret.

Andrew obtained Her Majesty’s consent to marry Ferguson when she returned to town from her tour of Australia, and the twosome made their engagement public.

The pair’s whirlwind romance didn’t end there, as they married just five months later.

In 1992, Andrew made headlines once more when he and Ferguson announced their divorce.

While many royals, including Charles and the late Princess Diana, have since divorced, Andrew’s divorce in the early 1990s was still considered taboo.

Many fans speculated that the former couple’s friendly relationship would lead to a romantic reconnection in the future.

“We really believe in each other, even though we aren’t a couple.”

The Yorks are a close-knit clan.

Ferguson, who shares Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Andrew, told the Daily Mail in November 2018: “We’ve shown it.”

“At the wedding, you saw it.”

To him, I owe my allegiance.

I am incredibly proud of him.

I will always be there for him.

