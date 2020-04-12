Royal photographer gives rare insight into snapping the ‘thoughtful’ Cambridges at home

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s favourite royal photographer has revealed hwo the couple are ‘very caring and very thoughtful’ behind closed doors, as he gave a rare insight into snapping the Cambridges at home with their family.

Matt Porteous spoke to Hello! magazine about photographing Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, as well as their children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

He opened up about a photograph released by the couple on Mother’s Day which showed the Duke and Duchess giving their eldest two children a piggy-back as they ran through the garden.

Matt revealed: ‘It’s a very fun shot, very beautiful shot. It’s showing family togetherness, happiness, it’s all coming out in that one image.

‘It’s almost like a blurred image of running but it’s that togetherness, I think, that is why they chose that shot.’

The image, which was taken the same day as several others released by the couple, including Kate’s birthday image and their Christmas card in 2018.

Matt, who has photographed the royal family at Prince Louis’s christening as well as taking images of Prince George in 2016 to mark his third birthday, including one in which the youngster held an ice cream under the nose of family dog Lupo.

He also revealed that the Cambridges are ‘a very beautiful family’, adding that they were both ‘caring and thoughtful’.

The photographer also discussed the Duchess’ passion for photography as he said she has an ‘amazing’ talent for the hobby.

Matt is the director of Studio M, an award-winning creative studio which specialises in portrait and commercial photography and film, and is based on the island of Jersey.

Mr Porteous won Professional Photographer of the Year in 2014 in the wedding category, but also specialises in sports and travel.

The Cambridge family are currently self isolating at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, leaving their Kensington Palace home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The family are bunking down at the spacious royal residence, and the Cambridge children are said to be enjoying roaming the acres of land.

Speaking to The Sun last week, a source said: ‘George, Charlotte and Louis are now relishing their freedom in the spacious gardens of Anmer Hall.

‘Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene, and Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted.

‘Birdwatching with binoculars is another favourite of the kids.’