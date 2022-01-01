Rue McClanahan on ‘The Golden Girls’ created Blanche Devereaux’s accent.

Rue McClanahan on ‘The Golden Girls’ designed Blanche Devereaux’s accent.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, The Golden Girls ran for seven seasons.

The show is still popular today, and the death of Betty White, the series’ last living star, at the age of 99, has prompted fans to revisit it.

However, the show had a distinct sound to it.

Blanche Devereaux’s southern accent was not to be played up at first by Rue McClanahan, the actress who played her.

Thankfully, later directions rectified the situation.

On December 31, 2021, the fans of the Golden Girls lost a cultural icon.

Betty White, the last surviving cast member, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 99, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

White is best known to fans of the popular series for her role as Rose Nylund, but she was originally cast as Blanche Devereaux, which led to a casting switch due to concerns about typecasting.

Blanche was played by McClanahan, who was originally cast as Rose.

White was cast as the naive Rose with ease.

Several times over the years, White had spoken openly about his decision to cast McClanahan in the role of Blanche.

McClanahan, she said, was braver in the role than she would have been.

McClanahan brought a unique perspective to the role.

McClanahan came up with one of Blanche’s distinguishing features.

One of Blanche Devereaux’s defining characteristics was her southern accent.

The character’s grandiose speech style added to the accent.

Blanche, on the other hand, wasn’t going to have the accent that fans have grown to love.

During the pilot’s filming, McClanahan, who was born and raised in Oklahoma, was instructed to use her natural voice.

According to James Colucci, author of Golden Girls Forever: An Unauthorized Look Behind the Lanai, McClanahan created a southern accent for her character but was told by the pilot’s director, Jay Sandrich, to speak in her natural voice.

Sandrich was fired, and a new director decided to stick to McClanahan’s vision.

When The Golden Girls landed in her lap, McClanahan had already established herself as an accomplished actor.

That isn’t to say she didn’t draw inspiration from other well-known performers.

McClanahan once stated that she was inspired by Vivien Leigh for the role of Blanche.

“She wanted to be a Southern heroine, like Vivien Leigh,” McClanahan once said of Blanche.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.