Rue McClanahan’s Best Moments as Aunt Fran on “Mama’s Family”

Rue McClanahan was Fran Crowley on Mama’s Family before she was Blanche Devereaux on The Golden Girls.

McClanahan played Thelma Harper’s younger sister, Vicki Lawrence, from January 1983 to April 1984.

Her portrayal of neurotic spinster Fran drew a lot of laughs from the audience.

Here are some of McClanahan’s best TV moments.

On January 1, the pilot episode of Mama’s Family aired.

Thelma is a widow whose sister Fran comes to live with her in the episode “Vint and the Kids Move In,” which aired on September 22, 1983.

The Carol Burnett Show’s original sketches, according to IMDBcom, did not mention Fran living with Thelma.

Fran and Thelma have a fight over cleaning Fran’s studio, which she uses for writing.

Vint Harper (Ken Berry) and his children arrive after Fran goes to work.

Thelma agrees to let Vint and his family move in after he loses his house.

Fran’s studio will now be Sonja Harper’s (Karin Argoud) room, thanks to their new living arrangement.

Before ‘The Golden Girls,’ Betty White and Rue McClanahan appeared on this sitcom.

Fran is upset to discover Vint and the kids have moved in and Sonja has taken over her studio when she returns home.

When Sonja comes across Fran’s manuscript, she becomes even more enraged.

Fran threatens to leave because she can no longer live in these conditions, and Thelma is unconcerned.

Fran, on the other hand, starts making excuses and delaying her move.

Fran eventually decides to stay, but she complains about the living arrangements in subsequent episodes.

Fran is getting ready for an important awards ceremony and wants to look her best.

She asks Thelma to iron her dress while she’s at work.

When Ellen Harper (Betty White) arrives to take Thelma to an appointment that she had forgotten, a nervous Thelma burns Fran’s dress.

They find an exact replica of Fran’s old dress with Ellen’s help.

Fran, on the other hand, notices something isn’t quite right when she puts it on.

Thelma admits to smouldering Fran’s dress and attempting to replace it.

Fran accuses Thelma of lying during a heated argument between the sisters.

Thelma claims that she is not perfect like Fran and that Fran can now take care of herself.

Fran and Thelma talk after they’ve had some time to cool down…

