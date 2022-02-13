Rue’s Costumes in Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ Have Hidden Meanings

Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’: Rue’s Costumes Have Hidden Meanings

Once again, the costumes in Season 2 of Euphoria are spectacular.

Designer Heidi Bivens is back with some iconic looks for characters like Maddy, Cassie, and Kat.

Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, has never been the most fashionable character on the show.

Bivens took things a step further for Rue this season.

Many Euphoria fans may have overlooked the significance of her costumes.

Rue’s father died of cancer when she was 14 years old, as fans of Euphoria know.

Rue was deeply affected by this, and she is constantly missing her father.

Rue frequently wears a maroon zip-up hoodie in Seasons 1 and 2.

The hoodie belonged to her father, according to the first season.

Rue picks up the maroon hoodie after her father’s death in a flashback.

Rue hallucinates a vision of her father while high in Euphoria Season 2, and he is seen wearing the same hoodie.

The significance of the hoodie’s color, according to Popsugar, is significant.

According to the outlet, maroon can represent both strength and love (Rue’s father) as well as intense passion and anger (Rue’s own grief and rage).

The first season of Euphoria doesn’t start off well for Rue.

Despite the fact that she recently completed rehab, the 17-year-old makes it clear that she has no intention of staying clean.

She begins to change shortly after Jules enters her life.

She does become sober at one point during the first season, but in the season finale, she relapses.

In Euphoria Season 2, Rue takes a more sinister turn.

She has not only relapsed and put herself in a more dangerous situation than ever before, but she is also treating those closest to her as trash.

Heidi Bivens, the costume designer for Euphoria, wanted to emphasize that Rue’s actions should not be glorified.

According to Grazia, Bivens explained this to Zendaya during filming for the third episode.

“It became clear to me why I had made that decision at that point.”

I told her that Rue is going to some dark places this season, and I’m going to be very careful about putting her in anything that feels fashionable because I don’t want viewers, especially young viewers, to try to imitate her.

I didn’t want to turn her into a model.”

Season 2 Episode 5 of Euphoria

