Run For Heroes Campaign raises £750K for NHS workers with celebs like Ellie Goulding taking part

A campaign encouraging people to use their daily exercise to run 5km and then donate £5 to frontline NHS workers has raised £750,000 in just two weeks.

Run for Heroes, which was the brainchild of London-based documentary producer Olivia Strong, 27, originally from Edinburgh, has soared past its initial target of £5,000.

The social media campaign encourages people to use their daily outdoor exercise allowance to run, walk or cycle 5km whilst maintaining a safe distance from others.

All participants are asked to donate £5 via the Run For Heroes giving page and then spread the message even further by sharing a picture of themselves exercising on Instagram, tagging @Run.For.Heroes and nominating five of their friends to also take part and donate.

All proceeds will be donated to NHS Charities Together – a national appeal which aims to protect the welfare of NHS staff and equip them to fight the virus.

Since the campaign was first unveiled on Instagram on Saturday 28 March, over 50,000 people from across the globe have taken part.

And it’s attracted the support of numerous famous faces, including singer Ellie Goulding, footballer John Terry, radio presenter Chris Moyles, actress Lily James, Olympian Mo Farah, Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson and Made in Chelsea stars Verity Bowditch and Oliver Proudlock.

Olivia told how she wanted to raise money to support the NHS workers in their ongoing battle against Covid-19.

She explained: ‘Our NHS workers are working tirelessly to protect us in this nerve-wracking time.

‘I wanted to celebrate their efforts and raise money to help them continue the fight to save lives. I am overwhelmed by the response so far – what started as a small fundraiser with friends has grown into a global movement.

‘Run For Heroes has been a massive collaboration by everyone in the community from start to finish.

‘My friends and family have been very much involved in the process, from all of the artwork created by India, to the name crafted by Alice.

‘Most importantly though are the runners who have been running, donating and nominating from all around the world. They’ve come together for this worthwhile cause to raise money and awareness to those who need it the most.’

The campaign is also being developed to showcase at-home workout options for those preferring to exercise indoors.

NHS workers expressed their thanks for the donations in a heart-warming video that was shared on the Run For Heroes Instagram.

Olivia said: ‘I am so grateful to everyone who has supported the cause so far and I hope that the thousands of generous donations will help to make our NHS workers’ lives a little easier.’