RuPaul Reveals the Most Surprising Way He’s Ever Made Money

The most well-known drag queen on the planet is RuPaul.

He first gained notoriety in the New York nightlife scene.

RuPaul’s fans, on the other hand, continue to learn new things about the man behind the big wigs and stunning outfits.

He revealed the most surprising thing he’s ever done to make money to Ellen DeGeneres recently.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, a popular reality competition show, catapulted him into the mainstream.

It premiered on Logo TV before moving to VH1 for season 9 and beyond.

Fashion, intense drama, and exciting challenges are all part of the show’s appeal.

Drag queens are given a stage to demonstrate their originality, courage, and talent.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has become a worldwide franchise, with multiple iterations.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Drag Race Canada, and Drag Race Italia are just a few of the most popular shows.

The show’s most popular queens spark a social media frenzy.

As a result, his empire is only getting bigger.

RuPaul appeared on The Ellen Show as a guest for the “Burning Questions” segment.

DeGeneres posed a series of personal questions to him, spanning the past, present, and future.

RuPaul was asked what the most surprising thing he’s ever done to make money was by the talk show host.

He must, however, answer questions about his life prior to becoming famous.

RuPaul said, “I used to sell dime bags.”

“Little bags stuffed with dimes.”

It is, after all, beneficial.

Because many times, when people drive cars and want to park them, they don’t have dimes.

To fill the meter, you’ll need dime.

So that’s what I’d tell them.”

RuPaul has a reputation for being a fantastic salesperson, so it’s not surprising that he’s sold a product before.

He was successful in selling drag art to mainstream audiences all over the world.

The drag queen host opened many people’s eyes to drag queens, their art, and their stories, as well as touching many lives.

The 14th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race has arrived.

The reign of Season 13 winner Symone is about to come to an end.

As a result, America’s Next Drag Superstar will be won by another talented drag queen.

The season 14 trailer featured vibrant colors and a gaming and candy-themed aesthetic.

The upcoming season is generating a lot of buzz because it will feature drag queen Maddy…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.