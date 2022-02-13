RuPaul stated that a David Bowie album made him sad because Bowie was unable to create more songs.

RuPaul revealed in an interview that he was surprised when he heard songs from one of David Bowie’s albums.

The songs were lovely in his opinion.

Regardless, RuPaul stated that the album made him sad.

RuPaul mentioned Cher, Diana Ross, and David Bowie as influences in a 2018 interview with Variety.

In the beginning of his career, he looked up to each of them.

He said, “They were unlikely superstars and outsiders in their own way.”

“Just knowing they existed helped me achieve stardom and kept me going when things were tough.”

RuPaul expressed his admiration for David Bowie in a 2017 interview with Billboard.

He admitted, “I was beyond — beyond — obsessed with David Bowie.”

“It was incredible to learn that the “Let’s Dance” singer’s daughter, Lexi Bowie, was a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race from the time I was about 14 until the rest of my life,” RuPaul said.

David Bowie and Elvis Presley ‘Couldn’t Believe’ They Shared a Birthday — ‘He Was a Major Hero of Mine’

Blackstar was David Bowie’s final studio album.

The singer of “Rebel Rebel” recorded the album while he was dying of cancer.

The album’s themes are death and rebirth.

RuPaul expressed his thoughts on the album.

He exclaimed, “It’s lovely.”

“It just made me miss the fact that he wasn’t able to accomplish more.”

The jazz influences in Blackstar elicited a strong reaction from RuPaul.

“I thought, ‘Oh my god,’ when I heard that album and its jazz undertones,” he said.

“I’d have loved to hear him record a standards or jazz vocals album.”

Some jazz standards were even sung.

I was completely enamored with him.

I still adore him.”

Davy Jones of the Monkees said he could ‘easily’ have been David Bowie, saying, ‘I Could Have Been and Done What He Did.’

Blackstar was not just a hit with RuPaul.

The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

For one week, it was number one on the Billboard 200, and it stayed there for a total of 12 weeks.

None of David Bowie’s other albums have ever charted at No. 1 in the United States.

In the United States, it is number one.

Blackstar’s title track and “Lazarus” both charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

No. 1 was achieved by the former.

78, whereas

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.