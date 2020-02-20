RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Is on the Move to Showtime

RuPaul is heading to premium cable. E! News has learned a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is coming this June and on the move from VH1 to Showtime. The new season of All Stars comes in June following the season 12 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted,” Jana Winograde, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. “We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase. It’s the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience.”

This is the first time the show will air on Showtime. The cable channel has a history of LGBTQ programming, with The L Word and Queer as Folk back in the new day. On air now there’s The L Word: Generation Q, Shameless and Work in Progress.

The move comes after the merger between Viacom, home to VH1, and CBS, home of Showtime. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, whose cast has yet to be announced, premieres Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premieres Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. on VH1. The new season features guest judges Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom and more.

Meet the queen competing in the season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race below.