RuPaul’s ‘Fascination’ and Charli XCX’s ‘Visions’ have a lot in common, according to ‘Drag Race’ fans.

RuPaul is the singer behind songs like “Sissy That Walk” and “Supermodel (You Better Work).” In January 2022, the RuPaul’s Drag Race host released the album Mamaru, which includes new hyper-pop-esque tracks like “Smile” and “Fascination.” Here’s what fans have to say about it.

RuPaul debuted season 14 of the VH1 series shortly after the conclusion of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 6.

Thanks to RuPaul’s January 2022 release, Mamaru, these episodes feature a new set of queens and songs playing in the background.

Mamaru is the singer-drag performer’s 14th studio album.

It includes previously released songs such as “Just What They Want” and “Blame It on the Edit,” as well as a few new ones.

Fans noticed references to the hyper-pop movement and artists such as Charli XCX in “Fascination,” which sounds eerily similar to Charli XCX’s “Visions” from How I’m Feeling Now.

Others have noted similarities between “Smile” and Charli XCX’s “Anthems” from the same album.

“RuPaul already had that controversy of plagiarizing ‘Call Me Mother’ from Azealia Banks’ ‘The Big Big Beat.’ Do we think Ru and his team were inspired by Charli and Hyperpop this time?” one Reddit user speculated.

“The songs have a striking resemblance.

All of this is probably part of what drag is to Ru, and I’m sure Charli doesn’t mind.

There would be a lot more backlash if someone else released songs that were nearly identical to other pop stars,” another Reddit user observed.

During RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 6, Charli XCX served as a guest judge.

As a result, her hit song “Boom Clap” was used as the lip-sync song for that episode, and the pop star has yet to comment on the similarities between Mamaru and her music.

This isn’t the first time the self-proclaimed “Queen of Drag” has put out her own music.

RuPaul rose to prominence after the release of her single “Supermodel (You Better Work)” and accompanying music video.

Since then, the drag queen has performed remixed versions of her original songs with contestants.

The queens wrote the lyrics for “Category Is” during season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and “Kitty Girl” was chosen for RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 3.

Season 14 is expected to feature another song-related challenge

