RuPaul’s Saturday Night Live Promos Are a Straight Up Delight

RuPaul has done so much as host of Saturday Night Live and the episode hasn’t even aired as of the time this article was originally published.

The Emmy-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race makes SNL history by being the first drag performer to host the long-running sketch comedy series and in two promos Ru serves up the comedy. In a video released in early February, Ru and Cecily Strong sissy that walk to the Saturday Night Live studios. It’s fantastic.

Once in the studio, the two encounter Beck Bennett who is feasting on pizza leftover from the previous show’s host, J.J. Watt.

“What’s a J.J. Watt, baby?” Ru asks.

In the second promo, RuPaul appears in drag alongside Kate McKinnon and it truly looks like the two Emmy winners are having the time of their lives together.

“Ru, I have to say: You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” McKinnon tells the host.

“And you…are correct,” RuPaul says.

“Oh my god,” McKinnon whispers before throwing her arms up in triumph.

See the two teasers for the RuPaul-hosted Saturday Night Live above. In addition to hosting RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul also stars in AJ and the Queen on Netflix. Drag Race returns on Friday, Feb. 28 on VH1.

“With each new generation of queens, the RuPaul’s Drag Race revolution continues to drive culture,” RuPaul said in a statement when the new cast was announced. “And as more and more new viewers discover the show, the phenomenon continues to open hearts and minds with love, laughter and a whole lotta sass.”

Justin Bieber is the musical guest in the Saturday, Feb. 8 episode of Saturday Night Live. This is his third appearance on the stage.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays, 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT, on NBC.

