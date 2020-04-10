RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Ready for double the Drag Race?

Starting April 24, RuPaul’s Drag Race will be followed immediately by RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, a four-week special event series that transforms celebrities, who are a secret, into drag superstars.

Per VH1, “the audience must tune-in to find out which film, music, television, and comedy stars will be featured in the competition. Each week, a trio of celebrities open up their heart and mind to the transformative power of drag, embracing the inner fierce queen inside of them. They all step onto the runway feeling beautiful, powerful and inspired in their own way, realizing that drag doesn’t change who they are, but reveals who they are.”

All we want to know is who the celebs are, but alas, we will have to wait.

The secret stars will be helped in their transformations by queens Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

With their guidance, “the celebrities undergo a drag transformation and compete in fan-favorite challenges to win prize money for the charity of their choice. At the end of every episode, RuPaul will crown “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar.”

Check out the first promo below and see if you can spot any celebs in those brief glimpses!

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” RuPaul said in a statement. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

The new series will air at 9:30 p.m., right after regular Drag Race, and Untucked will move to 11 p.m. This all starts Friday, April 24 on VH1.

This week’s episode, which airs tonight at 8 p.m., finds the queens putting on a Queen of Pop musical, with guest judges Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Winnie Harlow.