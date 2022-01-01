Rupert Grint of Harry Potter tells Emma Watson, “I Love You,” at a reunion, but clarifies that they’re just friends.

Rupert Grint of Harry Potter tells Emma Watson, “I Love You,” at their reunion, but clarifies that they’re just friends.

Through the tears, I laugh.

When Emma Watson and Rupert Grint both started crying during HBO Max’s Harry Potter20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, Rupert Grint knew exactly how to make Emma Watson smile.

The Ron and Hermione actors had a chance to sit down one-on-one to reflect on their time filming the eight movies together in the reunion, which was released on Saturday, January 1.

In the year 2000, Grint, now 33, and Watson, now 31, began shooting the film.

“I’m going to try not to get emotional,” the Little Women star said as tears welled up in her eyes.

“It’s almost as if you’re a pillar in my life.”

Grint said the Brown University alum had a similar impact on him when he was growing up.

“Because I’ve watched you grow up, that’s a very overwhelming thing.”

We’ve seen each other mature over the years.

We were both born in the same year and grew up in the same house.

We’re kin.

We don’t need to see each other — Oh, my God,” he chuckled, realizing he was crying too.

“Even though we don’t see each other every day, yeah,” the Servant actor continued.

We’ll always have a strong bond and be a part of each other’s lives.”

The actors leaned in for a hug, holding hands.

Watson exclaimed, “Oh, it’s so nice to see you.”

“It’s great to see you again,” the Sick Note star said.

“I adore you,” she says.

Her former costar decided to lighten the tender moment by adding, “As a friend,” as the Paris-born thespian wiped tears from her eyes.

Watson erupted in laughter.

She chuckled, “Just to be clear for everyone watching.”

“Just to be clear,” he said with a smile before returning to seriousness.

“However, you’re right.

There’s a lot of love.”

His heartfelt statement clearly moved the activist.

She said, “Oh, thanks Rupes.”

The reunion special wasn’t just about Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, of course.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) joined them and apologized for teasing the two so much when their characters finally had to kiss in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) was also featured in the special, according to Watson.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Tells Emma Watson ‘I Love You’ at Reunion, Clarifies That They’re Just Friends