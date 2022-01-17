Rupert Grint Opens Up About His ‘Tough’ Relationship With JK Rowling, the Author of Harry Potter

Rupert Grint Opens Up About His ‘Tricky’ Relationship With JK Rowling, the Author of Harry Potter

A tense relationship.

In the wake of JK Rowling’s controversial anti-trans comments, Rupert Grint spoke out about his “troubled” relationship with her.

Grint, 33, compared JK Rowling to an auntie in an article published in the UK’s The Times on Saturday, January 15.

“I don’t always agree with my auntie’s opinions, but she’s still my auntie.”

It’s a challenging situation.”

Following several tweets expressing anti-trans sentiments, Rowling, 56, issued a statement in 2020 expressing solidarity with the LGBTQ(plus) community.

“I am a strong supporter of the transgender community.

Women are women, regardless of their gender identity.

“Trans men are men,” Grint said at the time to Us Weekly.

“We should all be entitled to live in love and without judgment,” Grint’s Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson said in a joint statement.

During a March 2021 interview with Esquire, the Servant star discussed his decision to speak out in support of the trans community.

Grint said at the time, “Sometimes silence is even louder.”

“I felt compelled to [speak]because I believe it was necessary.”

He went on to say that he felt compelled to speak up “just out of kindness and respect for people.”

I believe it is a valuable group that deserves to be supported.”

Grint also told Esquire that he still has “respect” for Rowling and everything she accomplished with the Harry Potter franchise, as well as for giving him the job that catapulted him to international fame.

“I owe her a huge debt of gratitude for everything she’s done for me.”

“I think she’s extremely talented, and her works are clearly genius,” he said.

“But, yeah, I think you can respect someone and disagree with them on things like that.”

Grint recently appeared in HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary reunion special with his Potter costars, where he reflected on his lifelong bond with his fellow Hogwarts alumni.

“We’ve grown up together.”

We went to school together and grew up together.

During an emotional conversation, Grint told Watson, 31, “We’re family.”

“Yeah, even if we don’t see each other all the time.”

We’ll always have a strong bond, and we’ll always be a part of each other’s lives.”

Rowling, on the other hand, did not attend the reunion but was featured in archival footage shot in 2019.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for access to all of our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews!

Rupert Grint Discusses ‘Tricky’ Relationship With Harry Potter’s J.K. Rowling