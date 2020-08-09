Rupert Grint steps out for sunny stroll with girlfriend Georgia Groome and new baby girl

HARRY Potter star Rupert Grint donned a mask as he stepped out for a sunny stroll with his girlfriend Georgia Groome and their new baby girl.

The couple became first time parents in May, but are yet to reveal the name of their two-month-old daughter.

Rupert, 31, looked every bit the doting dad as he comforted the crying toddler as the couple went on a walk with family in North London.

Georgia, 28, pushed the baby buggy while chatting to a friend and enjoyed the sunshine earlier last week.

Keeping a low profile with a green cap and a pair of sunglasses, Rupert put safety first with a face mask as he sipped a coffee.

Georgia was also casually dressed in sunglasses and a white t-shirt paired with ripped blue jeans.

He has been dating the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star since 2011, and the pair confirmed they were expecting after Georgia was seen out with her baby bump.

Earlier this year, Rupert — who earned £40million playing Harry’s pal Ron Weasley in the eight-film adaptation of the famous books by JK Rowling — added another £10.6million of homes to his portfolio.

A source said: “Rupert’s become a real property magnate and has been working his magic on building his empire.”

on on or EMAIL [email protected]