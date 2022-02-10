Russell Crowe’s Second Marvel Role Follows ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Kraven the Hunter.’

Russell Crowe is reprising his role as Iron Man in another Marvel film.

In the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter, the actor will star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

It’s no surprise that Marvel wants to keep casting him in their films after award-winning performances in films like Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released on May 6, 2022, the 57-year-old actor will play the powerful comic book God Zeus opposite Chris Hemsworth.

Crowe has just been added to the cast of Sony’s next Marvel film, Kraven the Hunter, according to The HollywoodReporter.

Director J C Chandor and writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway are behind the film, which will be released in January 2023.

The filmmakers of Kraven the Hunter are keeping Crowe’s character details a secret for the time being.

However, given the actor’s track record, it is likely to be a significant role.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the titular anti-hero Kraven the Hunter.

This is also Taylor-Johnson’s second appearance in a Marvel film.

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron, he played Pietro Maximoff (the younger brother of Elizabeth Olsen’s character, Wanda Maximoff).

Sony, which owns the film rights to several Marvel characters and has recently released blockbusters such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is bringing Kraven the Hunter to the big screen.

Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter, will be the anti-hero in the film.

Kraven the Hunter is a master tracker and hunter whose life’s mission is to track down and kill Spider-Man.

In the 1964 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man (hashtag)15, the character made his comic book debut.

He is regarded as one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous adversaries.

He’s also collaborated with villains like Doctor Octopus and Chameleon in addition to founding the Sinister Six.

Russell Crowe has joined the cast of ‘Kraven the Hunter,’ perhaps as a member of Kraven’s family.

Over the years, Kraven the Hunter has appeared in several Spider-Man stories.

He’s determined to defeat Spider-Man in some versions.

In others, he earns the teen superhero’s respect and fights alongside him.

Sony considered introducing Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man: No Way Home before announcing the new Kraven the Hunter film.

