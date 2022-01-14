Ruth Slenczynska, 96, has signed a record deal with Decca Classics for a worldwide release.

The pianist, who was born in 1925 and made her first public appearance at the age of four, studied under Sergei Rachmaninoff.

She was a child prodigy at the piano who began her concert career during the silent film era.

Ms. Slenczynska, who was born in 1925 and began performing at the age of four, has had an eleven-decade career.

She was invited to perform for five US presidents, including Harry Truman, with whom she performed a duet. She was the last living pupil of the great Russian composer-pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff.

In the 1950s and 1960s, she recorded albums for Decca Records.

Ms Slenczynska, who turns 97 on Saturday (15 January), is back with a new solo piano album, My Life In Music, which will be released in March.

“Whoever heard of a pianist my age making another album?” Ms Slenczynska said of her return to the recording studio.

“I’m grateful if they like the music,” the pianist continued.

Music is supposed to make people happy.

If mine continues to bring people joy, then it is still doing its job.”

Ms Slenczynska was born in California to Polish parents and made her stage debut as a child under the tutelage of a “tyrannical” father.

As her career progressed, she was dubbed a “prodigious Romantic-age keyboard lioness” and was known for her Chopin renditions, which Ms Slenczynska recreates on the new album.

She performed at a Chopin International Festival held at the Polish Embassy in New York last October and will celebrate her 97th birthday in February with a recital in the United States.

“It’s amazing to think Ruth made her concert debut before the birth of color movies, and around the same time as the birth of television,” said Laura Monks and Tom Lewis, co-presidents of the Decca Label Group.

“It’s incredible that she’s still at the top of her game after nine decades.”

“It’s difficult to think of anyone in any profession who has maintained such a high level of excellence for such a long period of time.”

The pianist’s pianism, according to Decca, is “one of the last living links” to a “golden era” of classical performance.

