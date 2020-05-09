Ruthie Ann Miles Welcomes Baby Girl Two Years After Tragic Accident

It’s a girl! And her name is Hope Elizabeth.

Tony-award-winning Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein welcomed a new member to the family recently, sharing a photo to Instagram saying, “Welcome to the world, Baby Hope Elizabeth.”

“Three generations of April babies,” the caption read, celebrating what is evidently a family tradition.

The actress first shared news of her pregnancy in March.

“We’d like to announce our very happy news,” Miles said at the time of the announcement. “We are expecting another child this spring! Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, and doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years…and now rejoice with us in this new life.”

In March of 2018, Miles—who was pregnant at the time—was in a car accident that tragically took the life of her four-year-old daughter, Abigail, and unborn child. The actress was due to give birth just weeks later and planned to name the baby Sophia.

But Miles’ outlook towards motherhood has been perfectly complemented by the hopeful name of her newborn daughter.

“We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters,” the star wrote. “[And] are watching their family grow. Love, Jonathan and RuthieAnn.”

The All Rise actress has already seen an outpouring of support from fans and actors on social media.

“Squeeeeeeee‼️ Congratulations friend,” All Rise co-star and Grimm actor Reggie Lee commented.

“Oh, Ruthie Ann!” Law and Order actor BD Wong chimed in. “Oh, oh, oh!”

Quantico star Jay A. Johnson kept it simple: “Love, love, love.”

And back when Miles first revealed the pregnancy on Twitter, she received some love from Hamilton‘s own Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Joyous news,” Miranda wrote, accompanied by a bevy of heart emojis.

Joyous news, indeed. Welcome, Hope! You’re just what the world needs!