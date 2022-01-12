Ryan Dorsey’s and Naya Rivera’s Sweetest Moments With Josey: Photos

Ryan Dorsey and his late ex-wife Naya Rivera’s son, Josey, have a special bond.

In September 2015, the former couple welcomed their son.

“They’re ecstatic to be first-time parents,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

“It was a very simple pregnancy and delivery.

Naya was destined to be a mother, and she has done an outstanding job thus far.

Ryan, on the other hand, has incredible paternal instincts and has been waiting for them hand and foot.”

Joey’s arrival came five months after the Glee alum revealed she was expecting.

She captioned an April 2015 Instagram post, “Surprise! We’re having a baby!”

“Ryan and I are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of our family.”

In July 2014, she married Ray Donovan in Mexico, but the couple divorced in November 2016.

“We have made the decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” they said at the time in a statement to Us.

“Our first and foremost priority has always been and will continue to be our beautiful son, whom we share.”

For him, we’ll continue to be excellent coparenting partners.

During this difficult time, we ask for privacy and respect for our family.”

The ex-couple agreed to share custody the following year and coparented the child until the actress drowned in July 2020.

Dorsey had “the longest day” of his life when the actress went missing after going out on a boat with Josey in Lake Piru, California.

“You’re aware of the search’s outcome.”

You know what the outcome will be when it ends, and the conversation you’ll have to have with [your son], it’s sad,” the Justified star explained on Instagram.

“And you know how smart he is when he says, ‘Oh, do you think we’ll find her? I just want them to find her.’

And you know he witnessed a nightmare right in front of his eyes, and he knows she’s not coming home even if they find her.

It’s quite depressing.”

“I have to tell him, ‘Oh, she’s an angel now,'” he added.

‘Well, I want to go there.’ And he says, ‘And she’s with God and she’s in heaven.’

