Ryan Hurst, star of “Sons of Anarchy,” wants to play a beloved Marvel superhero.

Hurst has been a vocal advocate for the role of Sentry, a hero from the Earth-616 universe with the “power of a thousand suns,” on Instagram, where he posted a photo of Sentry with the caption “…it is working.”

Hurst has lobbied for Sentry to be cast on Instagram before.

Hurst also shared several images of himself in Sentry’s suit with the caption “BOOM! Manifest! Collective Manifesting! Thank you!” Hurst isn’t shy about his desire to join the MCU, and he’s sending out vibes to the universe, or any Marvel executives who are paying attention.

Several actors from Marvel’s vast cinematic universe have taken to social media to practice their superhero roles ahead of time.

“Hey, [Marvel], great job with Cpt America and Thor,” Simu Liu, who will star in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2020, tweeted in 2014.

In 2013, Eternals star Barry Keoghan tweeted, “Stan Lee, Please Make me a SuperHero:)”

The actor is no stranger to geeky roles, having played Thor in the latest God of War video game, Ragnarök.

At the PlayStation Showcase, Ragnarök’s developer, Sony Santa Monica, unveiled several character designs from the upcoming game, including Hurst’s Thor.

Ragnarök will follow Kratos, the protagonist of God of War, and his son Atreus as they battle the approaching Norse apocalypse.

While the game won’t be released until 2022, this sneak peek has sparked a lot of debate about the design choices, especially Thor’s new beefy look.

