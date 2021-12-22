Ryan Kelly of the NFL and his wife Emma lament the loss of their baby girl 19 weeks into her pregnancy, calling it an “unbearable” loss.

Ryan Kelly of the NFL and his wife Emma lament the loss of their baby girl 19 weeks into her pregnancy, which they describe as “unbearable.”

We are bereft.

On Monday, December 20, Ryan Kelly revealed that he had lost his baby girl 19 weeks into his wife Emma Kelly’s pregnancy.

“Nothing made me happier than being your Dad,” the 28-year-old NFL player captioned a photo of his late infant’s handprint on Instagram.

“You gave that gift to your mother and me.”

You have always been and will continue to be a miracle.

I’m sorry you never got to see us or take your first steps, but you now have angel wings.

We know you left this world far too soon, but we also know God had a greater plan for you.

Your mother and I take comfort in knowing that your great grandparents are looking after you.

Thank you for keeping an eye on us as well as your future siblings.

I’ll always be curious as to who you’d be today.

I love you, sweet girl, until we meet again.”

Emma wrote her own post, describing it as “necessary” for the couple’s “healing” journey.

She captioned black-and-white Instagram photos, “We lost our sweet baby, Mary Katherine Kelly, aka Mary Kate, this week.”

“I was 19 weeks pregnant, one week shy of the halfway point.

Despite the fact that women have a one percent chance of losing their baby this far along, we are still here.

Kalyn, one of our Angel nurses, told us that this would be the hardest thing we’d ever do, and I hope she’s right.

Because this isn’t just difficult, it’s also evil and cruel.

Ryan and I don’t know where to begin because the pain and brokenness are unbearable.”

“After learning she wasn’t with us anymore, I was told there was no other choice but to deliver our baby next,” Emma wrote.

Ryan and I were confined to the hospital for nearly 48 hours.

Before she arrived on December 17th, I worked with her for 24 hours.

I was furious when I had to deliver her, but it turned out to be the best thing that happened to me during this nightmare.

It gave Ryan and me the chance to hold Mary Kate, our little Saint, before saying our final goodbyes.

Our hearts and souls were opened more than we could have imagined in those 19 weeks with her.

