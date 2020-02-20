Ryan Murphy’s Taking You to Hollywood—Get All the Details on the New Netflix Series

Buckle up, Ryan Murphy and Co. are taking you back in time for Hollywood. The new show, which is being billed as a “limited series,” comes to Netflix and an impressive cast of players from Murphy’s acting troupe including Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, Patti LuPone and Dylan McDermott.

Hollywood, set in, you know, Hollywood, follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Los Angeles. They’re trying to make it big in Tinseltown—no matter what. According Netflix, “Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.”

Described as “provocative and incisive,” Netflix says Hollywood “exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.”

Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall and Janet Mock are executive producers. Murphy, Brennan and Mock are writers on the series.

The cast includes The Politician breakout David Corenswet, American Crime Story Emmy winner Darren Criss, Tony nominee Jeremy Pope, Ready or Not‘s Samara Weaving, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Laura Harrier, The Big Bang Theory veteran Jim Parsons, American Horror Story and The Politician star Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, the iconic Patti LuPone, Horse Girl‘s Jake Picking and Tony winner Joe Mantello. Guest stars include Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino and Rob Reiner.

Hollywood is Murphy’s second Netflix original. The Politician starring Ben Platt bowed in September and is in production on a second season. The prolific writer-director-producer also has a slate that includes Ratched, Prom, The Boys in the Band, Halston with Ewan McGregor and a number of other projects in the pipeline for the streamer.

Hollywood, which will be seven episodes, premieres May 1 on Netflix.