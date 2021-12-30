Ryan Oubre of Married at First Sight Speaks Out About His Divorce From Clara Berghaus

Ryan Oubre, star of Married at First Sight, speaks out about his divorce from Clara Berghaus.

Ryan, 29, posted a lengthy Instagram post about his divorce.

After reflecting on a “very challenging moment” in his life for several months, the Atlanta resident shed some light on why the relationship didn’t work out.

“You can’t truly be open to marrying another race if you don’t want to marry (or at the very least understand) their culture,” he said.

“There is no one-size-fits-all shoe when it comes to the Black experience and Black culture.”

Ryan is dressed in black, and Clara is dressed in white.

“What I can say is that walking into a family gathering and not speaking to anyone while scrolling through your phone will never fly, and declining food (outside of a food allergy or avoidance) because you don’t like the way it looks will not help either….Choosing not to understand and educate yourself is a red flag,” Ryan continued.

According to Ryan, he and Clara went through months of post-show marriage counseling.

Unfortunately, this was insufficient to make things work.

“Please don’t take this as a racist remark.

“Unquestionably and categorically not,” he asserted.

“What it is, though, is an example of a failure to comprehend Black America.”

“At the very least, you should make an effort to understand the culture you married into,” Ryan continued.

We didn’t talk about it on camera because I knew it was a sensitive subject and didn’t want it to appear that I was using the camera against her.

I’ll admit it: I purposefully sidetracked or avoided conversations because I knew where they were headed.

We’d seen enough of them off camera to know how they’d react in front of the camera.”

Clara’s representative has been contacted by E! News for comment.

Clara, 30, announced on Instagram that she’d be sharing her side of the story in a special Married at First Sight season 14 kickoff special airing later that night…

