Ryan Oubre of Married at First Sight Speaks Out in the Wake of Clara Berghaus’s Divorce: ‘It’s Called Avoidance,’ he says.

He’s finally speaking up.

Ryan Oubre, star of Married at First Sight, revealed his version of events leading up to his divorce from Clara Berghaus.

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday, December 29, the project manager, 30, discussed his divorce from the flight attendant, 28, in detail.

He began by saying that he decided to speak up because he didn’t want to “sit idly by” while “untruthful statements” about his family and friends were made.

“It’s indescribable to marry a stranger,” he wrote.

“On the one hand, you have complete faith in the process and those involved, and on the other hand, you consider what might happen if things don’t go as planned.”

Season 12 of the Lifetime series, which aired earlier this year, brought Oubre and Berghaus together.

The couple was still together when the reunion special aired in May, but two months later, they announced their split.

Despite the fact that neither spouse mentioned what went wrong at the time, Oubre’s new statement implies that he and Berghaus had off-camera issues that led to their breakup.

“You can’t truly be open to marrying another race if you don’t want to marry (or at least understand) their culture,” he wrote.

“What I can say is that walking into a family gathering and not speaking to anyone while scrolling through your phone will never fly, and declining food (except in the case of a food allergy or avoidance) because you don’t like the way it looks won’t help either.”

The reality star went on to say how crucial it is for his potential partner to be able to navigate discussions about racism, particularly if they want to have children.

“You inherently adopt parts of their identity by marrying into a different raceculture,” he continued.

“Most importantly, your children will, and they will rely on you to guide them through it.

… It’s a red flag if you refuse to try to understand and educate yourself.”

Oubre clarified that the post was not intended as a “racist accusation” against anyone.

“We avoided having these conversations on camera because I knew this was a complicated subject and I didn’t want it to appear that I was using the camera against [Clara],” he explained.

“I’ll admit it: I purposefully derailed or avoided conversations because I knew where they were.”

