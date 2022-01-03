Ryan Oubre, star of ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12, Opens Up About His Breakup With Clara Berghaus Following ‘Red Flag’

Ryan Oubre, who starred in Married at First Sight, spoke candidly about his divorce from Clara Berghaus in a December interview.

Ryan and Clara married in season 12 of the Lifetime reality show in early 2021, and decided to stay married in the season finale.

However, they announced in July that they would be splitting up.

Ryan admitted in his post that he and Clara were unable to make their interracial marriage work.

(He is African-American, and she is white.)

Ryan wrote on Instagram that he’d been reflecting on his Married at First Sight experience for several months and that he’s “not here to debate anyone’s feelings or emotions,” but that he “can no longer sit idly by” as “untruthful statements” about his “family and friends” are made.

“You can’t truly be open to marrying another race and not want to marry their culture (or at the very least understand it),” he continued.

“The black experience and black culture are not monolithic… What I can say is that walking into a family gathering and not speaking to anyone while scrolling through your phone will never fly, and declining food (except in the case of a food allergy or avoidance) because you don’t like the way it looks won’t help either,” he added.

Ryan went on to discuss a major stumbling block in his relationship with Clara, particularly when it came to children.

“You inadvertently adopt parts of their identity by marrying into a different raceculture,” he wrote.

“Most importantly, your children will, and they will rely on you to guide them through it.”

They’ll need you to help teach, train, and understand as much as you can about a system that is systematically racist.

It’s a red flag if you don’t try to understand and educate yourself.”

Clara appeared on the Married at First Sight Season 14 kickoff special a day after Ryan shared his thoughts on social media.

While she didn’t directly respond to Ryan’s remarks, she did have her own thoughts on why their marriage didn’t work out.

Intimacy issues, according to Clara, were a major factor in their divorce.

Ryan desired to take things at a leisurely pace.

His wife, on the other hand, claimed that she was “sexually frustrated” by the show’s other female contestants.

She also mentioned that she

