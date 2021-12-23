Hallmark star Ryan Paevey demonstrates how to make this surprisingly easy Yule log recipe.

Hallmark star Ryan Paevey shows you how to make this surprisingly easy Yule log recipe.

Try this recipe for a beautiful bûche de Noel, also known as a yule log, if you’re looking for a show-stopping dessert for your holiday table.

Hallmark Channel star Ryan Paevey teamed up with Home and Family host Debbie Matenopoulos to make this classic Christmas dessert during a visit to the channel’s now-defunct morning talk show.

Paevey appeared on Home and Family in 2018 to promote his Christmas film Hope.

He also helped Matenopoulos make this surprisingly easy yule log cake recipe.

This easy dessert relies on a boxed cake mix.

“A lot of people don’t make bûche de Noel at home because it’s intimidating – look how beautiful it is – so they buy it,” Matenopoulos explained.

“However, the truth is that making this is incredibly easy.”

To make the sponge cake, simply increase the number of eggs on the back of the cake mix box from three to six and subtract some of the oil and milk.

There will be some batter left over, but don’t toss it.

Instead, make a few cupcakes to use as bumps on your log.

After the cake has been baked in a sheet pan, set it aside to cool.

When you try to roll it after it has cooled too long, it will break.

Five minutes should suffice, according to Matenopoulos.

Paevey, whose most recent Hallmark film is Coyote Creek Christmas, seemed a little nervous about the process, saying he’s “much more comfortable with Pop-Tarts,” but he rolled the slightly warm cake with ease.

After rolling the cake, place it in the refrigerator to cool completely.

You’ll notice a slight curl when you unroll the cake.

Following that, a cream cheese and raspberry filling layer is applied.

The cake is then rolled again and chilled for about 30 minutes.

A homemade buttercream frosting is applied after the cake has been removed from the fridge.

You’re attempting to make the…

