Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Agree to Temporarily End Feud for a Great Cause

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman‘s hilarious social media feud is over…for now.

On Monday, the actors joined forces to show their support for the All In Challenge and shared that they will be teaming up for a sweepstakes, helping one lucky fan have an epic lemonade stand to raise money for No Kid Hungry, Feeding America Meals on Wheels and WC Kitchen’s coronavirus relief efforts.

To announce their collaboration, Ryan and Hugh starred in a video together and agreed to put a pin in their social media trolling for the important cause.

“People think it started with us, but it didn’t,” the Wolverine star began, followed by Ryan, who continued, “The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies since there have been Jackmans and Reynoldses-es.” Picking up where he left off, Hugh continued, “For generations, it’s been a point of family honor to oppose each other,” adding that his Laughing Man Coffee Company and the Deadpool star’s Aviation Gin company caused a rift between the stars.

After making some hilarious digs at each other, the Marvel stars continued, “We’ll stop our feud for one day and help sell a different type of drink: Lemonade. At your child’s lemonade stand. That’s right, all to help fight food insecurity because no one deserves to go hungry.”

Sharing the video to his Instagram, Hugh wrote, “I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge.”

Last week, Leonardo DiCaprio helped raise awareness for the All In Challenge with a sweepstakes of his own, offering the chance for one lucky fan to have a walk-on role in his upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be directed by Martin Scorsese and star Robert De Niro.

“We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time,” Leonardo shared on Instagram, along with a video of himself and The Irishman star detailing the charitable sweepstakes together. “Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance.”