Ryan Reynolds and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute to Betty White, Who Has Passed Away at the Age of 99

Betty White, a beloved actress, has died at the age of 99. Ryan Reynolds and other celebrities have paid tribute to her.

Following the news of Betty White’s death on December 1, Ryan Reynolds, Steve Martin, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Andy Cohen, and other celebrities paid heartfelt tributes to her.

31st of December 2021

Following the news of Betty White’s death, a slew of former co-stars and other celebrities took to social media to express their gratitude for her friendship.

The Golden Girls, Mary Tyler Moore, and Hot in Cleveland star, one of America’s most beloved actresses, died at her Los Angeles home on Friday, Dec. 9th, at the age of 99.

On December 31, just over two weeks before her 100th birthday, she passed away on New Year’s Eve.

Allen Ludden, her husband and TV host, died of stomach cancer in 1981, and she was preceded in death by him.

Some celebrities paid heartfelt tributes to White while publicly mourning her death. Here are some celebrity tributes to the actress:

“The world looks different now,” Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred with White in the 2009 film The Proposal, wrote on Instagram.

She had a knack for defying expectations.

She managed to get very old, but not quite old enough.

Betty, you’ll be missed.”

Reynolds paid tribute to White by sharing a screenshot from a hilarious and profanity-laced 2016 video review of his film Deadpool that White gave.

“In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for [singer]Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles,” Steve Martintweeted.

Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden were waiting in line when I passed through the lobby before the show.

‘I’m so honored to meet you both,’ I said. ‘Isn’t Linda great?’ She said, ‘We came to see you.’ I said, ‘Why?’ “Because we heard you were funny.” I was ecstatic.”

“When I was a kid, I watched The Golden Girls with my grandmother and I fell in love with Betty White and then I got to work with her and I fell in love with her for real,” Jennifer Love Hewitt, who worked with White on Hot in Cleveland, her own show The Client List, and the 2011 Hallmark movie The Lost Valentine, shared a tearful video message on Instagram.

And I was given the greatest honor…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Betty White Dead at 99: Ryan Reynolds and More Celebs Mourn Beloved Actress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt)