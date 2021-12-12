Ryan Reynolds and Peloton Prove ‘And Just Like That’ Is Wrong About Shocking Death

Ryan Reynolds and Peloton Prove That ‘And Just Like That’ Had It All Wrong With Shocking Death

Ryan Reynolds and Peloton are speaking out about the tragic death that has HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, viewers in a state of shock.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead! If you haven’t seen the first two episodes of And Just Like That, don’t continue reading.

Mr. Bradshaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, was a shock to fans of the beloved franchise.

Big (Chris Noth) dies of a heart attack moments after completing his 1,000th Peloton bike ride with his favorite instructor, Allegra, played by real-life instructor Jess King.

We see Noth and King snuggled on the couch in front of a crackling fire in a new commercial for the fitness brand shared by the Free Guy actor on Instagram Sunday. The lights of a Christmas tree and decorated mantle flicker in the background.

“To new beginnings,” says Noth, raising a glass.

King concurs: “To new beginnings.”

“You look fantastic.”

“Well, I’m feeling great,” Noth says. “Should we take another ride? Life’s too short not to,” the 67-year-old actor adds before the two begin to giggle in unison.

Reynolds then takes over to narrate the rest of the video, emphasizing how beneficial a ride on a Peloton bike can be, despite the fact that it was the machine that appeared to have killed Big in the show’s premiere.

“And with that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases,” Reynolds says, rattling off the health benefits of hopping on your Peloton on a regular basis.

“Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers your resting pulse, and lowers blood pressure.”

“He’s alive,” Reynolds adds, ending the commercial in a hilarious and heartbreaking way.

Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) shared a post.

The commercial follows Dr.

Big’s death was confirmed by Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday.

“I’m sure Sex and the City fans, like myself, are heartbroken to learn that Mr.

“Big has a heart attack and dies,” Dr.

Steinbaum goes on to say that Big’s death was not caused by his intense Peloton workout.

“Thank you, Mr.

What did Big do?

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Ryan Reynolds and Peloton Prove That ‘And Just Like That’ Got Shocking Death Wrong