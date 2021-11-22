Ryan Reynolds Clarifies His James Bond Remarks

After causing a stir when he hinted at being the next James Bond, Ryan Reynolds has clarified his position on the infamous role.

Ryan Reynolds is his name, but he isn’t going to be the next Bond.

In an interview with The Times, the Free Guy star said, “I hear they’re looking for a new Bond.”

Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested.” Ryan’s comments come just months after Daniel Craig completed his final mission as the secret agent.

But, before you start changing 007’s drink of choice, Ryan made it clear during the interview that he was joking, tweeting on Nov.

19, “I promise you I wasn’t even close to being serious here,” with a gif that said, “That’s bait.”

After entrepreneur Vincenzo Landinotweeted, “If the Bond franchise is going to do something radical, this is my 007,” Deadpool responded with three simple words: “No, no, no.”

Ryan’s stance on not pursuing the role of the next James Bond is similar to one he made in October, when he announced that he would be taking a break from acting after wrapping on Spirited, Apple TV(plus)’s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

It’s so he can spend more time with his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

In early November, Ryan explained his decision to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family.”

“You don’t get that time back.”

We’re back to square one.

