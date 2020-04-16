Ryan Reynolds Jokes Blake Lively’s Mom Is “Hunting” Him

Ryan Reynolds sure gets along with his in-laws.

On Thursday, the Deadpool star joked that Blake Lively‘s mom has been “hunting” him while social distancing in a hilarious post to raise awareness for Conquer COVID-19 Canada, an organization that is providing resources and support to medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Are you sick and tired of fashion? Is your mother-in-law hunting you?” the Canadian actor captioned the video. “Visit: conquercovid19.ca and help those who REALLY need you.”

To donate to the cause, Ryan encouraged followers to purchase one of the foundation’s “Conquer COVID-19” t-shirts, which he proudly donned in the video. “We’re asking every Canadian to purchase this t-shirt, and as you can see, is boring as f—k,” he teased. “This shirt is so unremarkable that it actually renders its wearer completely invisible. For instance, I’m quarantining with my mother-in-law and she’s been looking for me for days.”

“100% of the proceeds of this horrific shirt are gonna go to buying PPE for frontline personnel in our most vulnerable communities,” Ryan continued. “Now, I know that’s not an exciting prospect or point, but the faster we get those guys protected, the faster they get us back to boring.”

As the funnyman wrapped up his video, Blake’s mom made a hilarious cameo. Interrupting his closing remark, the Gossip Girl alum’s mother yelled off-camera, “Ryan, are you in here, darling?” Without hesitating, Ryan froze in place and Blake’s mom continued, “I could have sworn I heard his voice.”

Teaming up with Conquer COVID-19 is just one of the many ways Ryan and Blake have been giving back to those affected by the pandemic.

Back in March, the longtime couple donated $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to provide food to those in need. Days later, they donated $400,000 to the New York City hospitals that have been hit the hardest by the outbreak.

“COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” Ryan said in his statement. “Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these [organizations] need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Through his gin company Aviation Gin, The Proposal star also donated $10,000 to the Canadian Professional Bartender’s Association and adding an additional 30% tip for every bottle of Aviation Gin purchased. “Our great neighbor to the north, we hope you’re home now – but your bartenders miss you,” the company’s announcement stated. “Stay home to help #FlattenTheCurve while we #TipYourBartenders.”