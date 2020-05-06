Ryan Reynolds Jokes He’s Missing His “Secret Family” Amid Social Distancing With Blake Lively and Kids

Ryan Reynolds has to get something off his chest.

During Tuesday’s at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Deadpool actor told host Jimmy Fallon that he’s been missing his “secret family” in recent weeks, joking that he decided to practice social distancing with his “Hollywood” family, which is comprised of wife Blake Lively and their three young daughters, instead.

“It was a toss-up with my public facing family or my secret family in Denmark,” he said. “It was a real toss-up. I miss Luna, Lekhet and Uhn very much so.” Chiming in, Jimmy quipped, “I love Uhn. Give my best to Uhn,” to which Ryan replied, “Una is so sweet. Yeah, I went with the Hollywood family.” He added, “And it’s been great. It’s a decision I don’t regret at all.”

Still on the topic of his public facing family, as he called it, Ryan joked that he fears the pandemic has set a “dangerous precedent” for his kids regarding how long he’s been home with them in between projects.

“Frankly, I think it sets a dangerous precedent, Jimmy,” he said. “You know, I think when we look back at this thing years from now, they’re gonna think about me and how I used to be a present dad and I worry about that. I worry about the: ‘Remember when dad was just home all the time and always up in our grill?'”

On a more serious note, the 6 Underground star continued, “It’s actually been amazing because, you know, I’m trying to let myself appreciate it as much as possible because at the same time you’re thinking, like, there are so many people in the world that are—this not a good thing that this is causing a lot of free-floating anxiety for a lot of people and different things. So, I’m trying to let myself appreciate the actual face time with the family and spending as much time as possible.”

But, staying cooped up with his and Blake’s little ones hasn’t exactly been as easy feat.

“It really does, like, vacillate between deep, beautiful connection and then, suddenly, it’s the third act of Aliens,” Ryan added. “Suddenly, I’m having a totally normal conversation with a 3-year-old, then she’s spitting acid in my face and I’m running for my life in the belly of a ship—and wearing nothing but tank tops, sweaty as hell.”

Switching gears, the duo also discussed Ryan’s upcoming movie Red Notice, which also stars Dwayne Johnson. After telling the Saturday Night Live alum that the film was shut down due to coronavirus concerns, he joked that the film might have been completed had it not been for him and the WWE alum’s constant hijinks.

“I’ve known Dwayne for, like, 15 years, so we tend to spend time trying to make each other laugh, which is a really irresponsible thing to do with Netflix and their money,” he said. “But, you know, it makes for a great movie in the end once you get take 28 down in the can.”

Find out how Ryan always gets Dwayne to break during a scene in the hilarious video above!

