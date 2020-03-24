Ryan Reynolds Jokes That Celebrities Will ”Get Us Through” the Coronavirus Outbreak

Celebrities, take notes from the one and only Ryan Reynolds.

“We need to work to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19,” said the 43-year-old actor in a video posted to Twitter on Monday, before making a joke about who the real heroes are during these times. “I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on most. They’re the ones that are going to get us through this.”

He added playfully, “Right after healthcare workers, of course. First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins, they’re great. Childhood imaginary friends, sure. Like 400 other types of people.”

The Deadpool actor’s video was in response to Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau nominating the fellow Canadian to spread the word to people to “stay at home and save lives” amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“COVID-19 is hitting hard all around the world and right across the country, everyone needs to step up to fight against the virus,” said Mr. Trudeau in a Twitter video, as he currently self-isolates at home after his wife tested positive for coronavirus. “And to protect the health care workers who are working so hard to keep us all safe.”

“You need to stay home. And so do your friends and family members. Help spread the word with your own video – and tag your friends to remind them to stay home too. And together, we can #PlankTheCurve. @MichaelBuble and @VancityReynolds- can you help? #StayAtHomeSaveLives,” wrote Mr. Trudeau on social media, tagging Reynolds.

In his video, Reynolds also urged people to “stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are going to get through this thing together.”

Reynolds also joked that he was giving “another important message from an important celebrity” before tagging Seth Rogan on Twitter to also spread the word about social distancing.

The fellow Canadian posted his own video, joking, “Hello this is Seth Rogan, I’m in my bunker where I’ve emptied out all my hoarded toilet paper and Purell to record this message… Ryan Reynolds nominated me to help spread the word to Canadians to help #PlanTheCurve. Stay inside, wash your hands, just don’t leave the house. There are worse things you could be asked to do.”