Ryan Reynolds’ local NYC pizza joint thinks he’s Ben Affleck and will ask how JLo is.

Ryan Reynolds is a well-known actor who has been in the industry for more than two decades.

He’s known for his friendly demeanor and sharp sense of humour, and he doesn’t mind making fun of himself or his celebrity status.

Reynolds admitted in a recent interview that when he visits one of his favorite pizzerias in New York, he always gets a dose of reality — the pizzeria employees seem intent on confusing him with another movie star.

Reynolds revealed what happens when he visits a pizza place in New York City’s East Village in a December 2021 podcast interview.

The Deadpool star told the Dear Hank and John Green hosts Hank and John Green (via The New York Post) that the employees there “believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them.”

This case of mistaken identity has been going on for “years,” and Reynolds says he’s allowing it because “I don’t think it would go over well if I revealed.”

“They’ll ask how JLo is doing, and I’ll say ‘great,’ and then go get my pizza and leave,” Reynolds joked, referring to Affleck’s rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Nonetheless, he expressed concern that his demeanor will tarnish Affleck’s image.

“I think they’re going to say, ‘I don’t think Ben Affleck is amused by us,'” he continued.

“I need to be more upbeat.”

‘I’ve got to look after Ben.’

@VancityReynolds responds to @KateBeckinsale's amusing comments about the two of them looking alike by saying, "It's like looking in a mirror."

Reynolds also admitted in the same interview that he gets mixed up with fellow actor Ryan Gosling.

Reynolds and Gosling have been mistaken for each other numerous times over the years, with publications such as Honey Celebrity pointing out the two actors’ striking similarities.

Both Gosling and Reynolds are Scorpios and devoted fathers to their daughters.

Kate Beckinsale is another interesting Reynolds celebrity doppelganger.

In a 2019 interview, she stated that she and Reynolds have a striking resemblance.

Reynolds admitted that he had heard the buzz about Beckinsale’s admission when asked about it.

On Today, he joked, “It’s like looking in a mirror.”

“I’ve heard this…

