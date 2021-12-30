Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Betty White’s Claims That He “Can’t Get Over” Her In A Hilarious Way

After Betty White joked about Ryan Reynolds having a “thing” for her on set of Proposal, the actor took to social media to express his displeasure with the media “exploiting past relationships.”

Ryan Reynolds has spoken out after Betty White revealed that he has a crush on her.

Since she played his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on several occasions, as fans may recall.

Back in January, to be precise.

On her 97th birthday in 2019, Reynolds took to social media to express his love for White.

“I’m not one to talk about ex-girlfriends on the internet.

But Betty’s different,” he joked on Instagram at the time.

“To the one and only, @bettymwhite, I wish you a very happy birthday.”

White joked about Reynolds’ crush in a recent interview with People ahead of her 100th birthday: “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me,” she said, “but Robert Redford is The One.”

Reynolds couldn’t help but respond with his trademark wit after the article was published, tweeting in early December.

“I’m sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks,” says 30, “I’m sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.”

Aside from the jokes, Reynolds, who has three children with wife Blake Lively, took part in People’s tribute to White, telling the publication that he’s been a fan of the star “for as long as I can remember.”

He told the outlet, “I heard Golden Girls scripts were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates.”

Reynolds, 45, also referred to his former co-star and friend as a “typical Capricorn.”

White, he said, “sleeps all day.”

“I’ve been drinking all night and snacking on men.”

Reynolds and fellow Proposal star Sandra Bullock paid tribute to White by singing her “Happy Birthday” in a video posted to Twitter two years ago for her 98th birthday.

While the hilarious performance began with all smiles, things took a turn when Reynolds and Bullock argued over who loved White more. “What does Sandy do for you every year?” Reynolds inquired.

“Does she, say, hand-deliver flowers to you while wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets, as you requested?”

The duo, on the other hand, got back on track, ending the video with an “I love you”—and tears from Reynolds.