Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Red Notice’: Spontaneous Jokes and ‘D**king Around’ Could Have Added Millions to the Budget

Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Red Notice’: His Spontaneous Jokes and ‘D**king Around’ Could Have Added Millions to the Budget

Right now, Red Notice is one of Netflix’s most popular movies.

It’s been a dream come true for Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson to appear onscreen together.

It turned out to be an expensive one, as well.

The final cost of making Red Notice was high due to a number of factors, including a major bidding war and a family death that caused filming to be paused.

However, there could be another reason for the budget’s ballooning, and Reynolds claims it’s all his fault.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, movie studios were clamoring to claim Red Notice because it featured three A-list celebrities.

The price continued to rise as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, and Universal threw their hats in the ring.

Universal, in collaboration with Legendary Pictures, won the bidding war in the end, according to a formal statement released in February 2018.

The deal, however, fell through.

As a result, Netflix gladly stepped in and accepted the deal.

The final cost of making Red Notice is estimated to be between (dollar)250 and (dollar)300 million dollars.

Gadot, Johnson, and Reynolds each received a payment of (dollar)20 million.

Gadot reportedly fought hard to ensure that she was paid the same as her male coworkers, according to Us Weekly.

The COVID-19 pandemic was another factor that contributed to the budget increase.

Not only was production halted, but due to social distancing, the set was not allowed to have a large number of actors on set at the same time.

This necessitated additional filming.

The pandemic, for example, made filming the masquerade party scene particularly difficult.

The actors had to wear N95 masks underneath their masquerade masks, which made it difficult for them to speak.

Gadot was also concerned that Johnson would step on her toes during their dance routine.

Plus, with all that muscle, Johnson discovered he was too big to fit in the movie’s Porsche Taycan.

This meant that the producers had to come up with a way to film that scene.

Reynolds is known for his outrageous sense of humor, and according to Yahoo, the actor admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he couldn’t stop himself from messing around.

“I’m guessing we could have finished the movie if we hadn’t spent 90% of the time d**king around and laughing,” Reynolds admitted.

Reynolds and Johnson have been friends for 15 years and are comfortable with each other…

