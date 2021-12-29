Ryan Seacrest’s fans are concerned after he revealed he’s on a broth diet just months after experiencing exhaustion and ‘burnout.’

Ryan Seacrest’s fans are concerned after he revealed he’s on a broth diet just months after experiencing exhaustion and ‘burn out.’

Ryan Seacrest’s fans are concerned about his health after he shared a photo of his new diet on social media, which consisted entirely of broth.

Due to his various entertainment gigs, the 46-year-old was said to be suffering from “exhaustion.”

Ryan shared a photo of his “Post Christmas diet” on Twitter in late December, captioning the post.

Three bottles were displayed on a table.

They were labeled “first meal,” “second meal,” and “third meal,” with each one having a different type of broth underneath.

Fans reacted angrily to Ryan’s new diet, expressing shock and concern.

One Twitter user said, “I hope this is a joke.”

Another wrote, “Bro, eat some food.”

Broth is a water-based liquid in which solids such as bones, proteins, or vegetables have been cooked down.

Bone broth is commonly used as a soup base, but it’s also used in weight-loss diets.

Ryan was seen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month, taking a break from work with his girlfriend Audrey Paige, 24.

However, the executive was seen taking phone calls even then.

The trip came after The Sun exclusively revealed that Ryan’s friends staged an intervention to persuade him to take a “break” from his relentless work schedule.

“He’s been go-go-go for 20 years and he’s almost 50…” said a source close to the DJ.

“By now, we thought he’d slowed down and settled down.”

This hasn’t been the case, however.

He’s only gotten busier, so everyone has been concerned about him for years.

“He works hard and never stops… he will often skip solid meals in favor of a green juice as a supplement to avoid wasting time by sitting down and eating.”

When the TV personality didn’t appear on Live With Kelly and Ryan with his co-host, Kelly Ripa, for several episodes in November, fans were concerned.

When Ryan was absent, Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, took over.

Fans were worried about Ryan’s health after seeing him slur his speech and appear unable to focus during a 2020 episode of American Idol.

His right eye appeared to be drooping as well.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” according to the host’s reps.

“Between LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,” the rep added to People magazine.

Ryan is recovering from his health scare…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.