Ryan Sutter of The Bachelorette Returns to Firefighter Job After Lyme Disease Battle: ‘Humbled’

Ryan Sutter of The Bachelorette Returns to Firefighter Job After Two “Major” Surgeries During Lyme Disease Battle: “Humbled”

I’ve gotten back into the swing of things.

Ryan Sutter has returned to work as a firefighter after taking a year off to deal with various health issues.

On Monday, January 24, the Bachelorette alum, 47, wrote on Instagram, “After two major surgeries and nearly six months, yesterday was my first day back in the firehouse.”

“It felt good to get back to work.”

After months of battling mysterious symptoms, the Colorado native was diagnosed with Lyme disease and Epstein-Barr virus last year.

“Toxic exposures, particularly mold exposures, weakened my immune system,” he explained in May 2021.

“[Lyme disease] appears to be a lifelong condition for me.”

Now that I know, I can work on regaining my immune system so that I can fight it.”

The former reality star had knee replacement surgery three months later, followed by ankle replacement surgery a month later.

In September 2021, he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his hand hooked up to an IV, “Hopefully the last one for a while.”

Sutter reflected on how much he enjoys working as a firefighter in his Monday post.

He wrote, “This job isn’t easy — not these days and not in this climate.”

“But it’s a fantastic opportunity to be challenged, humbled, and taught that, despite our differences, we are all human beings in this life — at least in that.”

In the comments section, his wife, Trista Sutter, backed him up, writing, “Love your perspective.

I adore you.”

The 49-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum met her husband on the first season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2003.

The couple has a 14-year-old son named Maxwell and a 12-year-old daughter named Blakesley. They married in a television-televised ceremony in December 2003.

Ryan thanked his loved ones for helping him achieve the milestone when he graduated from firefighter training weeks after revealing his Lyme disease diagnosis.

In June 2021, he wrote on Instagram, “It may not have gone as I’d thought, as I’d hoped, or as I’d expected.”

“It wasn’t an easy year, and the process was far from perfect.

It was designed to be difficult.

But, thanks to the unwavering support of, it’s now in the books.

