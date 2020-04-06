Sabina reappears on her balcony to applaud the toilets

Joaquín Sabina has been at his home for more than a month now, after leaving the hospital where he was admitted after undergoing surgery for his fall into the stage pit during a concert in Madrid. But he had not been seen in public until this Sunday, when he decided to join the daily tribute to the toilets from the balconies of all Spain at eight in the afternoon.

Accompanied by his wife, the artist went out on his terrace arm in a sling and applauded all the workers who are in the front line of battle, and then locked himself in his confinement again. and it is that like everyone, Sabina has also had the month of April stolen.

