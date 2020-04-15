Sabrina Elba reveals how Meghan and Harry’s wedding transformed her profile

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre-Elba has been describing how attending the 2018 wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry transformed her profile in just a few minutes.

The 32-year-old, who wed actor Idris Elba, 47, last year and has recently been in lock-down with her husband after they both contracted coronavirus, said walking into the royal wedding, televised around the world, saw her transformed from ‘Sabrina from Vanouver’ to ‘I don’t even know what to call it’.

Speaking to the Sunday Times Style Magazine, the former beauty queen, also revealed how she’s been playing ‘intense’ chess tournaments with her husband while they’re in lock-down.

Describing what it was like to attend the royal wedding – the couple are friends with the Sussexes, Sabrina said her phone didn’t stop with alerts after her appearance at the nuptials was caught on camera.

She said: ‘It has never been so busy. I didn’t look at it, out of respect, but I could feel it dinging.’

Sabrina, who was raised in Montreal with Somali heritage, added that when she did finally check her phone later on, ‘every single person I know just saw me walk into this wedding on TV – and I don’t even know how to explain that feeling. It definitely went from being “Sabrina from Vancouver” to – I don’t even know what to call it now!’

The famous face has been holed up with actor husband Idris, 15 years her senior at 47, since the couple both tested positive with coronavirus at the end of March.

Defending their decision to isolate together following The Wire star’s diagnosis, Sabrina told Oprah Winfrey at the time: ‘I wanted to be with him’ and claimed she felt ‘the instinct of a wife’ to take care of him.

She revealed the couple had been cooking together and listening to the music Idris is making, saying: ‘We have an intense chess tournament going on, and we love playing video games together.’

In an interview on Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ series Oprah Talks in March, the couple opened up about being quarantined together in New MExico, where Elba’s latest film was in production.

Idris told the US television icon that it is ‘really obvious’ to him that the outbreak is the world crying out.

Elba said: ‘One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race.

‘Our world has been taking a kicking. We have damaged our world and it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race.

‘It is no surprise that a virus has been created that is going to slow us down, and ultimately make us think differently about our world and ourselves.

‘For me, that’s a stand-out thing that is really obvious. This is almost like the world’s cry out.

‘Like: ‘Hey, hey, hey – you are kicking me and what you’re doing is not good, so we will get rid of you.’

‘As any organism would do, (the world) is trying to get rid of an infection, and maybe this is it for the world.’