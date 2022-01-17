Sad Frosty’s net worth was unknown.

Frosty died suddenly at the age of 24, and tributes have poured in on social media.

ADHD Freestyle was the breakout hit for the rapper from Houston, Texas in 2018.

Because so little is known about the rapper, who was born on March 4, 1997, calculating his net worth can be difficult.

According to Allfamousbirthday.com, his net worth is (dollar)1.5 million, while Idolnetworth estimates it to be (dollar)11 million.

According to Famousnetworth, the sum is (dollar)125,000.

However, none of the websites provide any calculations to explain how those figures were arrived at.

As a rapper, Sad Frosty made his money in the music industry.

Considering how little is known about him, he could have made money from other sources and interests.

Although news of his death was shared on his Instagram account with the message “Long Live Sad Frosty,” no official statement on the cause of his death has been shared by family or friends.

11422, 3497.”

In 2018, the release of ADHD Freestyle brought Sad Frosty to the attention of a wider audience.

Part of how he grew his fan base was through social media.

Sad Frosty reportedly had 100,000 YouTube subscribers and was active on TikTok.

He also gained notoriety for his Beavis and Butt-Head collaboration with DC The Don, which has received 1.4 million views to date.

Crib with a Lake, Pull Up, New Kicks, and Swerve are some of his other notable songs.