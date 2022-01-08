Sadie Robertson claims she contracted flurona and her home was infested with rats.

Sadie Robertson claims she was infected with fluoroquinolone and that rats had infested her home.

Happy New Year? Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson revealed a health scare and a home infestation a week after the year began in 2022, which makes Ratatouille “hit different now.”

2022 hasn’t lived up to Sadie Robertson’s expectations.

On Friday, January 15th,

7, the Duck Dynasty star and author, 24, shared a sweet video of her daughter Honey James and husband Christian Huff smiling and playing together on Instagram.

The caption, on the other hand, was not as cute as the image.

Sadie revealed that she had been sick with “flurona,” a combination of coronavirus and the flu, since the beginning of the year, and that rats had settled in her family’s home while they were away.

“To be honest, this year’s start has been quite interesting!” wrote Sadie.

“It all started when I got FLURONA (flu (plus) covid) (ouch).”

Sadie’s illness comes just four months after her daughter Honey, who was born in May and was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), but recovered completely.

In October, Sadie told E! News, “It was really sad and a lot to walk through.”

“However, I’m grateful we’ve made it to the other side.”

Sadie shared that she and her family were finally on their way home after a difficult holiday trip when they hit yet another snag.

“We got a call while driving home from ATL that we had a couple of rats invading our home,” she explained.

“Those little guys are hard at workkk,” says the narrator.

While she stated that the family is “thankful to be healthy now,” she also stated that they have been unable to return to their home due to the infestation and have instead been “floating around trying to make the best of their situation.”

“It’s our fourth day of not being able to catch [the rats]and being evicted from our home.

“It’s revolting,” she said, “and we’re exhausted from recovering from illness and being away from home.”

Regardless of how difficult the situation was, Sadie was able to find some humor in it, concluding her post with, “Ps.

I’m sorry to say, but Ratatouille the movie now has a different tone.”

