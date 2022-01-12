Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty and her husband Christian Huff buy a (dollar)20,000 plot of land in Louisiana because their home is infested with rats.

Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty and her husband Christian Huff purchase a (dollar)20,000 plot of land in Louisiana after their home becomes rat-infested.

Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty and her husband, Christian Huff, spent $20,000 on a plot of land in Louisiana because their current home was infested with rats.

On June 14, 2021, Sadie, 24, and Christian paid (dollar)20,000 for a 1.32-acre plot of land.

The couple has yet to break ground on the property, according to records.

The property is in West Monroe, Louisiana, which is also home to her family’s famous mansion.

Sadie revealed over the weekend that her house had been infested with rats, so the property purchase is timely.

“Tbh the start of this year has been quite interesting! We will share more about it in our vlog soon,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It all started with me getting FLURONA (flu (plus) covid) (yikes), so I was bummed to miss passion, but I was grateful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being sick.”

“As a result of that experience, my faith has grown tremendously.

His spirit is truly alive within us! Thank goodness the conference is available online!”

“Then we got a call while driving home from ATL that we have a couple of rats invading our home and those little guys are doing some workkk,” Sadie continued.

As a result, we were unable to return home.

“It’s our fourth day of not being able to get them and being evicted from our home.

It’s revolting, and we’re exhausted from recovering from illness and being away from home.

“So here we are, floating around, attempting to make the best of it.”

I’m grateful to be in good health right now.

Help us, Lord, to think of it as a source of joy!

I’m sorry to say, but Ratatouille the movie has changed.”

After being hospitalized with Covid while pregnant with Honey in 2020, Sadie was diagnosed with flurona.

In November of this year, Sadie married Christian.

In May 2021, they welcomed Honey, their first child together.

“‘Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body,’ Proverbs 16:24,” she wrote on Instagram about the meaning behind the sweet name.

This is a verse that I’ve always admired.

It’s made me fall in love with the concept of honey in general.

It’s a delectable sweet treat with a potent healing component.

“When Christian and I first started dating, we read through the book of Proverbs together, and as I read verse 24 in chapter 16, I told him, “You have words like honey. They are so sweet and healing places in my…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.