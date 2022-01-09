Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty takes her daughter to the movies after discovering her home is infested with rats.

After revealing her home was infested with rats, Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty takes her daughter to the movies.

After revealing her home had been overrun by rats, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson took her adorable daughter to the movies for the first time.

Honey James, the eight-month-old baby of the TV personality, was photographed as she went to her debut screening.

The toddler was dressed in an orange tracksuit and snuggled in the arms of his father, Christian Huff, while staring intently at the screen.

“First movie,” Sadie wrote alongside a red Emoji love heart icon.

Her second Instagram slide showed the tot giggling with delight after the movie ended, wearing a cute bow Alice band and striped socks.

“She loved her first movie!” the proud mother exclaimed to her fans.

After Sadie revealed that rats had “invaded” the home she shares with her husband and daughter, the family decided to flee.

Sadie filmed Christian holding their daughter in an Instagram video she posted yesterday.

As she waved to her mother through the window, the baby’s adoring father kissed her.

Sadie explained that the young family had traveled to Atlanta to speak at a religious conference, but she fell ill and had to deliver her sermon via video.

The family was then informed that rats had been discovered in their home, and they were unable to return.

“Tbh, the start of this year has been quite interesting! We will share more about it in our vlog soon,” Sadie began the post.

“It all started with me getting FLURONA (flu (plus) covid) (yikes), so I was obviously disappointed to miss passion, but I was grateful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick.

“It strengthened my faith tremendously.”

His spirit is truly alive within us! I’m also grateful for the online conference!”

“Then we got a call on our way home from ATL that we have a couple of rats invading our home and those little guys are doing some workkk,” Sadie continued.

As a result, we were unable to return to our previous residence.

“We are on our fourth day of not being able to get them and being evicted from our home.”

It’s revolting, and we’re exhausted from recovering from illness and being away from home.

“So here we are, floating around, trying to make the best of things.”

I’m grateful to be in good health right now.

Lord, help us to see it as a source of joy!

I’m sorry to say, but Ratatouille the movie now has a different tone.”

Last May, Sadie shared an Instagram post announcing the birth of her daughter Honey James Duff.

In the hospital, the TV personality posted several photos of herself, Christian, and their newborn daughter.

One snap later…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.