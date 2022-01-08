Sadie Robertson of Ducky Dynasty says she has ‘flurona’ and rats are ‘invading her home.’

Sadie Robertson of Ducky Dynasty admits to having ‘flurona’ and that rats are ‘invading her home.’

Sadie Robertson of DUCK Dynasty spoke out about her terrifying start to the year, just months after battling Covid while pregnant.

Not only had Sadie, 24, caught “flurona” – a combination of flu and Covid – but rats had been ‘invading’ her home with Christian Huff.

On an Instagram post, she shared a video of her filming Christian holding their eight-month-old daughter, Honey James, inside a store.

The baby’s adoring father kissed her as she waved to her mother through the window.

Sadie explained that the young family had traveled to Atlanta to speak at a religious conference, but she became ill and had to deliver her sermon via video.

The family was then informed that rats had been discovered in their home, and they were unable to return.

“To be honest, the start of this year has been quite interesting! We will share more about it in our vlog soon,” Sadie began.

“It all started with me getting FLURONA (flu (plus) covid) (yikes), so I was obviously disappointed to miss passion, but I was grateful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick.

“My faith has grown so much as a result of that experience! His spirit is truly alive within us! Also, thankful for the online conference!”

“Then, as we were driving home from ATL, we got a call that we have a couple of rats invading our house, and those little guys are doing some workkk,” Sdie continued.

As a result, we were unable to return home.

“We’re on our fourth day of not being able to get them and being evicted from our home.

It’s revolting, and we’re exhausted from our illness and being away from home.

“So here we are, floating around, attempting to make the best of it.”

I’m grateful to be in good health right now.

Lord, help us to see it as a source of joy!

I’m sorry to say, but Ratatouille is no longer a hit.”

Sadie was diagnosed with flurona after being hospitalized with Covid while pregnant with Honey in 2020.

“Mine started with a really bad headache,” she explained after her husband passed it on to her.

“It was like a migraine behind my eye, like a different kind of headache than I’ve ever had.”

“Then I got a cough, and my throat was red and burning.”

It was a disaster.”

She also mentioned having brain fog, body aches, loss of taste and smell, “very vivid dreams,” and inability to sleep.

She rushed to the hospital to check on her after experiencing these symptoms…

