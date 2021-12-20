Sadie Robertson, star of ‘Duck Dynasty,’ shares a video of her daughter taking her first steps.

Honey James, Sadie Robertson’s 7-month-old daughter, is on her feet! The Duck Dynasty daughter, 24, shared a sweet video with her fans on Sunday of Honey James taking her first steps with the help of grandma Korie Robertson.

Honey is seen in the video stumbling a few times as Korie helps her to her feet before taking a few steps forward to her mother.

“Oh, my God! She just took her first steps!” Korie exclaims in the video, which Sadie captioned “ALSO THIS HAPPENED LAST NIGHT!!!” “WHAT?!?!?! 7 months old and just took her first little steps?”

Sadie explained that Honey’s shoulder became stuck for more than two minutes, trapping her umbilical cord and preventing the baby from receiving oxygen.

“And it was just so very, very scary,” the Dancing With the Stars alum recalled. “I felt really afraid and helpless, like I couldn’t really do anything.”

Honey was eventually freed, and despite doctors’ best efforts to rush her to the NICU for oxygen, she began to breathe and cry on her own.

During the ordeal, her shoulder was also unbroken, which Sadie attributes to a miracle.

Now that their baby girl is here, the reality star and her husband are savoring every moment with her.

“I’m like, ‘Stay this little forever!’

“I was so proud of her when she just started holding her bottle by herself,” Sadie said.

“It’s the little milestones and everyday things that make me so proud and happy to be her mother.”

“She’s been smiling a lot, and she just started laughing, and it’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

“Every time I’m with her, I look forward to it just to see her smile or try to make her laugh,” she continued at the time.

“We’re in a really fun season right now,” Sadie says. Despite Honey’s age, Sadie and Huff have considered expanding their family through adoption.

“I’ve just seen the beauty of it,” she said, referring to how a blended family can look after adoption.

