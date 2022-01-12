SAG Award Nominations for 2022: All the Surprises and Snubs from Kristen Stewart to Elizabeth Olsen

Nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises, from Kristen Stewart to Elizabeth Olsen

On Wednesday, January 10, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the SAG Award nominees for 2022.

After snubbing a few big names, the 2022 SAG Awards are generating mixed reactions.

After the Golden Globe Awards went untelevised and unattended by their own nominees, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Instagram Live on January 12. It was a moment of much anticipation after the Golden Globe Awards went untelevised and unattended by their own nominees.

As a result, film and television fans are predicting Oscar winners based on the SAG Awards.

Fans were disappointed, as with any award show, to learn that their favorite stars had not been nominated.

Insecure, Wandavision, and Dickinson were completely ignored, while Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez, and Rachel Zegler were left out of the running in their respective categories.

On the other hand, some deserving newcomers received a nod from SAG-AFTRA cardholders, including Squid Game for Ensemble Cast and Yellowstone for its first major nomination.

So the news isn’t entirely negative.

Continue scrolling to see the 2022 SAG Award nominees’ snubs and surprises!

Yellowstone just received its first major nomination after four seasons, indicating that SAG-AFTRA cardholders are catching up on their television.

The Paramount Network series is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, so if you haven’t already, start watching it now.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Despite the fact that the Hulu series was nominated for Ensemble Cast and Steve Martin and Martin Short were nominated in the Male Actor category, Selena was overlooked for an individual nomination.

Though Steve and Martin were hilarious, Selena’s portrayal of Mabel brought the group together and added emotional depth.

Game of Squid

SAG-AFTRA members made history when they nominated Squid Game stars Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae for their roles in the Netflix series, as the actors are the first non-English language TV actors to be nominated.

Furthermore, the nomination for ensemble cast makes the show the first non-English language TV show to be nominated in the category.

